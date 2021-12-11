Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $33.17. 124,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,570. The company has a market cap of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of 663.53 and a beta of 0.42. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

