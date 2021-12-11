DAOventures Reaches Market Cap of $988,537.09 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $988,537.09 and $5,521.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007013 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003767 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056927 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

