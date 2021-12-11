Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $608.96 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Hive has a total market cap of $608.96 million and approximately $50.22 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003400 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 383,843,819 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HIVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.