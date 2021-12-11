Connectome Trading Down 16.7% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $170,437.32 and approximately $1.45 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

