Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 278,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

