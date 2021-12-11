Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $355.65

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.44.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.46. The stock had a trading volume of 659,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,355. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $348.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

