Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.76. 3,099,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,529. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

