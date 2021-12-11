Brokerages Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 980,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

