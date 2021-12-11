NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.46. 1,751,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,758. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

