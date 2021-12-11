Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

