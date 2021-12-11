SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €136.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.57 ($153.45).

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SAP traded up €0.96 ($1.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €119.38 ($134.13). 1,869,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.64. SAP has a 52 week low of €98.69 ($110.89) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a market cap of $140.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

