Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Herc by 192.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.32. 278,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.79.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Herc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

