HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $64.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.07 million and the highest is $64.63 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $256.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $4,492,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

