Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.04). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 145%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 453.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 88,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth about $13,425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth about $414,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAD stock remained flat at $$12.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,598. The stock has a market cap of $716.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

