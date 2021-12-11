$434.55 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post sales of $434.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.10 million and the highest is $441.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

RNG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,936. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $180.09 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.56.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

