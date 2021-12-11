Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $58.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,799. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.