Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $136.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.64.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.