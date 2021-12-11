The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 23,150,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,458,834. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

