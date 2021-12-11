PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.