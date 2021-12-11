ArGo (ARGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $25,315.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGo has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

