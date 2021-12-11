UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.55.

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. 10,147,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $239,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $8,081,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

