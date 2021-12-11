NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $3,854.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00320032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

