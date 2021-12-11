Helix Market Capitalization Achieves $147,459.53 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $147,459.53 and $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00044681 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

