Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

FORR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

