Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $81.00

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. InMode has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

