CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $85.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.34 million and the lowest is $83.10 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CECE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.07. 83,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.37 million, a PE ratio of 121.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.