Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce sales of $270.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.25 million to $301.74 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.46 million to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million.

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 799,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,985. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

