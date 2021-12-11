MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $13.44 on Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $411.39 million and $141.06 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $13.44 or 0.00027205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

