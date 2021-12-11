Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.16.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

MEG stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 235,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,383,874 shares in the company, valued at $79,337,496.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,421 shares of company stock worth $30,425,783 over the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

