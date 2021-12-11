InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

InnovAge stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 230,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,638. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

