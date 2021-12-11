Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $204.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.88 million. Endava reported sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $836.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $847.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $975.40 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.69. 107,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. Endava has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.