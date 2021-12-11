Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

