Seedify.fund Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $277.40 million and $8.44 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $12.81 or 0.00026132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.72 or 0.08141222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,882.41 or 0.99696986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,650,621 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

