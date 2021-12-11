Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

SAEYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SAEYY traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

