Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SMIZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

