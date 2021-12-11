Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SMIZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

SMIZF traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.36. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

