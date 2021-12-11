Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report sales of $128.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.98 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $491.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $18.67. 3,911,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,128. The company has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.