Centric Swap (CNS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.72 or 0.08141222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,882.41 or 0.99696986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

