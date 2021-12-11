Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.10

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,510,750 coins and its circulating supply is 336,790,901 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

