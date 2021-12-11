Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 60,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 911,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,150. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.