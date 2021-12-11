Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.44 million to $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT remained flat at $$13.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 267,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

