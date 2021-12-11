Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $162,189.04 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $162,189.04 and $590.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.