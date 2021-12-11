Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of AMBBY stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.45. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.