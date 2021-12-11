$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

