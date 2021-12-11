Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report sales of $9.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.42 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Epizyme reported sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $33.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $43.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.68 million, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

EPZM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 1,853,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

