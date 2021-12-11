Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report $9.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $17.42 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $33.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $43.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.68 million, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,106. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $9,748,000. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 70.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Epizyme by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Epizyme by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

