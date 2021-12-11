Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

FRME traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 121,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,297. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

