Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) vs. BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Head-To-Head Review

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.57 $153.80 million $5.76 14.40 BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of Hawaii and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.54%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 33.28% 16.69% 1.05% BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

