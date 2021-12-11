Brokerages Expect WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WISeKey International.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on WISeKey International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth $206,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,651. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

