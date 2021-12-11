BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $370,614.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $370,614.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,670.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.42 or 0.08244047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00320092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.68 or 0.00932140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00076980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00404635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00278411 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

